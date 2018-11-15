Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Laid to Rest 1 Week After Shooting

Alaina Housley has been laid to rest, Tamera Mowry-Housley confirmed on her Instagram Thursday.

Last week, college freshman Alaina, the niece of Tamera and husband Adam Housley was one of 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement issued to E! News on Nov. 8. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

This heartbreaking news followed just hours after Tamera contacted Alaina's college suitemate via Twitter in search of her niece.