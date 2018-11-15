Lil Xan Is Going to Rehab and "Couldn't Be Happier" With His Choice

Lil Xan has announced that he's seeking treatment and that he's leaving for rehab in a few short days.

The 22-year-old "Betrayed" rapper, née Diego Leanos, shared the news with his fans on Instagram Thursday. "I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice," he told his social media followers. "I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!"

Xan had been working on a tribute album for Mac Miller, who passed away in September at the age of 26. It was revealed earlier this month that Miller had died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol). The manner of death was certified as an accident.