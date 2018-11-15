Kim Porter, Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend, Dead at 47

Family and friends are mourning the death of Kim Porter.

E! News can confirm the model and actress has died at the age of 47. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," Diddy's rep shared with us. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

According to TMZ, the emergency dispatch call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source also shared with the outlet that Kim had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. At this time, however, it's too soon to determine the cause of death.

Kim previously dated Diddy for 13 years and broke up for the last time in 2007. They remained on friendly terms with Kim sharing a photo of Diddy on Instagram earlier this month.

In fact, the couple had three kids together including their son Christian and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Diddy also helped raise Kim's son Quincy from a previous relationship with singer/producer Al B. Sure.