The One Thing Sarah Paulson Stole From the American Horror Story: Apocalypse Set Will Warm Your Heart

YouTube
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 1:28 PM
YouTube
Sarah Paulson has a soft spot in her heart for a certain witch. The American Horror Story: Apocalypse star and director took to Instagram to reveal the one item she took home from the FX series. No, it wasn't anything having to do with one of her three directors, nor did it relate to her time in the director's chair. Warning, AHS: Apocalypse finale spoilers follow!
The end of AHS: Apocalypse featured the AHS: Coven witches, led by Paulson's Cordelia Goode, successful at resetting the clock. Mallory (Billie Lourd) went back in time and killed Michael (Cody Fern) during his weakened state while he still lived with Constance (Jessica Lange). This undid the nuclear apocalypse that took place in the first episode. And because there was no apocalypse, Cordelia never got desperate enough to bring Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) back to life. So, Myrtle's death, which occurred at the end of American Horror Story: Coven, stayed in place.
The end of the series featured Cordelia introducing Mallory to Myrtle via a portrait. Paulson snatched that portrait right off the wall and took it home with her after they finished filming. "The one thing I stole from the set...(literally shot the scene, took it off the wall and put it in my car) it's now hanging in my house," Paulson wrote on Instagram. "Dearest Myrtle Snow, Cordelia's guiding light and true north...I ❤️ Frances Conroy with my whole heart. I will miss Cordelia, but will remember her every time I see this."
This was Paulson's second time playing the Supreme witch Cordelia. She originated the character in American Horror Story: Coven, the show's third season. AHS: Apocalypse was the long-awaited crossover season between Coven and AHS: Murder House, the first season.
American Horror Story has already been renewed through season 10 on FX.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?