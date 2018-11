OMG, Ariana Grande Just Debuted Dramatic New Haircut After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande to Her Ponytail: ''Thank U, Next''

Ariana is reinventing herself following her recent split from Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The singer debuted a fresh new hairstyle on Friday afternoon by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, with bunny ears of course. While the lack of her signature ponytail was glaringly obvious, Ari wanted her fans to know she still has her eyebrows, even though it may not look like it. "this filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they're there," she said.

The 25-year-old has been all about self-care since she and Pete shockingly called off their engagement in October. Then, just days later she released her new hit single "Thank U, Next," where she talks about how she is learning to love herself.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her new and fifth album, so perhaps the new sleek cut is signaling a transformation ahead of it's debut.