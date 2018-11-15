Bless! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Launch New Collab on Black Friday

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are adding to our Black Friday shopping list.

Today on Instagram, the KKW Beauty owner and Kylie Cosmetics owner announced that they're collaborating yet again on a beauty line: "KKW x Kylie Round 2," Kylie called it in her stories. In true Kardashian form, the announcement came in the form of a photo shoot of the sisters twinning in brown bodysuits with dark brunette bobs (Kim opted for a middle part, while Kylie went for a side parting), cuddled up to each other.

The collection, which we're predicting include nudes (See: their brown-toned eyeshadow) and soft fall hues (See: Kylie's mauve-toned matte lipstick), will be available on kyliecosmetics.com on Black Friday (November 23rd). This is great news, as we're hoping the shopping holiday will allow us to splurge on makeup from our favorite beauty moguls in time for the holidays, considering that a lip kit ranges around $25-$30.