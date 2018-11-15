Bless! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Launch New Collab on Black Friday

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Taylor Jewell/Vogue/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are adding to our Black Friday shopping list.

Today on Instagram, the KKW Beauty owner and Kylie Cosmetics owner announced that they're collaborating yet again on a beauty line: "KKW x Kylie Round 2," Kylie called it in her stories. In true Kardashian form, the announcement came in the form of a photo shoot of the sisters twinning in brown bodysuits with dark brunette bobs (Kim opted for a middle part, while Kylie went for a side parting), cuddled up to each other. 

The collection, which we're predicting include nudes (See: their brown-toned eyeshadow) and soft fall hues (See: Kylie's mauve-toned matte lipstick), will be available on kyliecosmetics.com on Black Friday (November 23rd). This is great news, as we're hoping the shopping holiday will allow us to splurge on makeup from our favorite beauty moguls in time for the holidays, considering that a lip kit ranges around $25-$30.

Photos

Best Beauty at People's Choice Awards 2018: Danai Gurira, Kim Kardashian and More

The collaboration also comes as a surprise as both Kim and Kylie have separate collections coming out within the week. Stormi Webster's mom is launching her holiday-themed collection, which includes eyeshadow palette, her signature lip kits and lip glosses in metallic shades, on November 19th. And, the mom of three is releasing the KKW Beauty Glam Bible Smokey Volume I on November 23rd (the same day as the launch of KKW x Kylie 2). This collection includes an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, highlighter, blush and eye liner.

That's a lot of Kardashian beauty coming to you next week. But, it may be worth it to keep up.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Beauty , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News , Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Latest News
ESC: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Stuns With Curly Hair and Shares Why She's Getting Real With Women

ESC: Gabrielle Union

30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet:

ESC: Kelsea Ballerini , 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Hennessy Carolina Says She Was Born With "Fashion"

ESC: Michelle Obama, 1

Michelle Obama Shares 7 Surprising Things About Her FLOTUS Style

ESC: Feathers Tends, PCA Awards

Celebs Blew Us Away With Feather Styles at People's Choice Awards 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.