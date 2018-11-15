Farrah Abraham's Return to MTV Includes Lots of Other Reality Stars and Looks Messy as Hell

What happens when some of the most notorious reality stars are put on a beach together and encouraged to date and have fun while cameras capture their every move? Exactly what you think would happen.

Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham, The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson, The Challenge's Nicole Ramos, Big Brother's Jozea Flores and more reality stars are part of the new Ex on the Beach season two cast. The MTV series, which debuts just in time for the holidays on Thursday, Dec. 20, features reality stars and everyday folks get ambushed on a dating show with their exes. The past doesn't remain in the past, clearly.

See the 20-second trailer below. You'll be surprised how much drama can be crammed into that short amount of time.