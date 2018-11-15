Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Baby Name Revealed

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 10:56 AM

One week after Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade revealed that they welcomed a baby via a surrogate, the couple has now announced their daughter's name: Kaavia James Union Wade

"#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave," the Miami Heat basketball star wrote to his Instagram followers on Thursday alongside a photo of his tattoo.

Last week, following their daughter's arrival, the couple shared the exciting baby news with the world via social media.

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Union wrote alongside a series of photos with her daughter. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Since that time, the actress and her athlete beau have been sharing more photos from their first days with their baby girl.

Over the weekend, Wade share a sweet photo with his fans, showing him relaxing on the couch with Kaavia.

"Thanks for letting daddy watch some football!!" Wade captioned the post. "We're already working together well. #Myhappyplace #AFatherFirst #Beardown."

Union, who says that Kaavia is a "daddy's girl," shared an adorable photo this week of herself holding her daughter.

"this baby smell though?! Heaven," she told her followers.

Union and Wade started dating in 2009 and went on to tie the knot in Aug. 2014.

