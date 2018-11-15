Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Baby Name Revealed

One week after Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade revealed that they welcomed a baby via a surrogate, the couple has now announced their daughter's name: Kaavia James Union Wade!

"#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave," the Miami Heat basketball star wrote to his Instagram followers on Thursday alongside a photo of his tattoo.

Last week, following their daughter's arrival, the couple shared the exciting baby news with the world via social media.

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Union wrote alongside a series of photos with her daughter. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"