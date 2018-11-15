Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Poster Won't Let You Forget His Virginity

The roses are now in Colton Underwood's hands.

Longtime The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed the brand-new art for The Bachelor season 23, the new season featuring Colton looking for love set to debut January 7, 2019. And the poster is here to remind you of one thing in particular: Colton says he's a virgin. The tagline reads, "What does he have to lose?" Get it?! The network also revealed a 30-second spot featuring Colton and lost of adorable dogs, really going for the sweet spot with it.

Colton appeared in season 14 of The Bachelorette and attempted to win Becca Kufrin's heart. He went on to appear in Bachelor in Paradise season five and rekindled things with Tia Booth, but the relationship didn't go anywhere.