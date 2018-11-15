Lisa Vanderpump's Last Season of RHOBH: Everything We Know

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source recently told E! News. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Another insider also shared with E! News that Vanderpump has only filmed on a "few occasions" this season.

"Lisa has only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of filming this season, and has been absent the remainder of the time," the source said. "She has been refusing to film and...her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It's too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn't return at this point."

A separate source also added, "The rest of the cast is over her."