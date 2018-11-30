Which December Blockbuster Will You Be Racing to See in Theaters?

We love December for so many reasons, like celebrating the holidays or having an excuse to bundle up next to the fire with a cup of cocoa.

But, we especially love how many great movies will be hitting theaters before the end of the year!

Summer isn't the only season when some of the biggest blockbusters of the year get released. So many phenomenal films have been slated for December releases, and we can't wait to see them all!

Dramas like Mary, Queen of Scots and On the Basis of Sex follow fierce females and depict where they went down in history.

Comedies like Dumplin', Second Act, and Watson & Holmes are sure to have moviegoers in stitches as well.

Oh, and those action-packed adventures like Aquaman, Bumblebee, Destroyer, and The Mule will keep audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats...trust us.