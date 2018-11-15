The Trailer for A Christmas Prince's Royal Wedding Sequel Is Here

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 8:09 AM

A Christmas Prince

Netflix

Netflix is capping off the year of the royal wedding with this soon-to-be queen heading down the aisle. 

Almost a year since fans first met journalist Amber Moore (Rose McIver) on her journey to Aldovia for a press conference with Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) in A Christmas Prince, the next chapter in this romance is almost ready to be unveiled. 

The streaming site just released its first trailer for the upcoming sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, which is due out on Nov. 30—just in time to kick off the holiday movie marathons. 

While there's a royal wedding in sight this time around, the trailer also reveals a stressed out Amber struggling to maintain her own identity as she prepares to assume her new role. 

Photos

Celebrity Christmas Cards

In the trailer, we see the newly engaged Amber planning a wedding as Christmas looms. There are definite Lizzie McGuire Movie vibes as she manages an overbearing wedding planner with an over-the-top aesthetic. 

As she put it, "It's like bridezilla in reverse."

Meanwhile, we also can't help but think of our very own American royal, Meghan Markle, as Amber is asked to ditch her blog for her new position. 

"I just always thought that my wedding would be about being with the person I love," she says. "I didn't realize it meant having to give up who I am." 

Still, shots of Prince Richard looking determined on horseback and a sweet black tie dance with Amber in white makes us believe this story ends with a holiday happily ever after. 

We'll be cozying up on the couch come Nov. 30 to find out. 

