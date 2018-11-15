Kelsea Ballerini Knew She Wouldn't Win a 2018 CMA Award: "It's Not My Year"

Award shows can be stressful for any nominee. However, Kelsea Ballerini didn't let her Female Vocalist of the Year nomination take hold of her nerves at the 2018 CMA Awards. Why? She just knew it wasn't her year.

"I'm really practical with award shows. I really am, and it's not my year, which is great," she told E! News while walking the red carpet in Nashville before the show. "It's great to know that going into it. Then you don't have to worry about, like, having like a weird face or like—I know I'm not winning this year."

Carrie Underwood, who also hosted the show with Brad Paisley, ended up taking home the prize in that category. However, Ballerini did take the stage to perform her new single "Miss Me More", which she considered just as much of an honor.

"I also really believe that having a performance is winning—like, that's an award in itself," she said. "I'm really really nervous/excited and proud about what we're doing tonight."

Ballerini had a good reason for those pre-performance jitters, too. The artist had rehearsed the number for two whole days and performed the number with 16 dancers.

"The dancers kind of represent the things that push and pull you—like insecurity, or fear or whatever it is that we fight with," she explained. "It's really kind of interpretive, but I'm excited."