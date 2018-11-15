Bhad Bhabie Throws a Drink in Iggy Azalea's Face at Cardi B's Party

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 4:30 AM
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
If Bhad Bhabie tried to ruin Iggy Azalea's night, she failed.
After E! News' Erin Lim interviewed both rappers separately on the red carpet at Cardi B's Fashion Nova launch party at Boulevard3 in Hollywood Wednesday, Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) threw a drink on the "Black Widow" rapper inside the venue. In a series of Instagram Story updates later that night, Bregoli defended her actions. "Bye broke bich," the "These Heaux" rapper wrote. "Bye hoe. Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain't making no money from music anymore. It's simple. Don't talk all sorts of s--t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f--k vbut I'm NOT that bich."
Azalea, meanwhile, remained unfazed. Adjusting her wet hair in an Instagram Stories video, she laughed and asked actress and model Raven Tracy, "Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?" As she shared footage from inside the club, she shook her head and asked, "What kind of Jerry Springer...? What kind of 'who's baby is this' Dr. Phil ass s--t? Oh, my God. I am a grown-up. I cannot." In her caption, Azalea wrote, "So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I'd fight a child?! LOL anyway! The fashion Nova party is LIT!"
As she partied with Noah Cyrus and other stars, an off-key Azalea then performed a line from Mariah Carey's "Obsessed," singing, "Why you so obsessed with me? Girl, I wanna know." Mocking Bregoli, she added, "Oh, my God! Your section looks! It's so bomb. I love your section."
Later that night, Azalea left with Tracy. "So, Raven, did you have a quality night?" she asked.
"I had a f--king blast. You feel me?" Tracy said with a laugh. "You know?"
Referring to Bregoli's stunt, Azalea added, "I really a have quality wig. This is what happens when you have quality edges. There's been no straightener. It is still silky and it is still smooth."
Like Azalea, Tracy thought Bregoli's act was pathetic. "Bitch's whole entire ass cracks is out and they was trynna fight. Look! Your whole ass crack was hanging out! Sis, pull up your pants, like, before you try to fight somebody!" the model said in her Instagram Story. "Like, for real! Like..."
After dropping Tracy off at home, Azalea addressed the incident one final time.
"Yo, I'm driving home, so I have to look at the road, but I've got a long drive so I want to say this while I can before I forget. I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a damn fool on television and online, but I'm a grown-up. I'm not about to waste my energy on that s--t or be fighting a kid in a club. Come on," Azalea said. "I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bags stuffed over there and you look silly. I'm not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the internet. I have to laugh. I don't know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You're young. You're going to look back on this and you're going to really feel dumb. I just think that s--t's lame as hell, but maybe it's 'cause I'm a grown-up. Anyway, goodnight, y'all. I'm going home. I'm tired."
View this post on Instagram
I’m on my way! @fashionnova @iamcardib 💕
A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on
Azalea wasn't done, though, as she continued to share her side of the story in a series of tweets. "Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO. I'm grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself. #YouNotSpecial Anything else from her mouth is ignored - it's too preschool for me," she wrote. "Anyway I'll let y'all know about the 2.7 million dollar distribution deal i came back to LA to sign later this week. I have big girl things to do - Gotta go!" After someone mentioned what Bregoli said on Instagram, she replied, "I literally was standing there taking pictures wide open no security. Felt water thrown on my wig. Turned around and saw all these people scuffling and screaming - I thought there was a fight in that section. I was confused as f--k about what was going on. Then some fat girl started yelling and my friend raven jumped over a sofa and was tryna fight that fat girl. I saw some red hair and saw it was the Dr Phil girl. I couldn't hear a thing she said it's a club and she was far. Then I stood there and was like 'Nah I'm not leaving from right here until she is removed.' The security escorted her out. She logged on to the gram from the parking lot I guess to claim her clout for what I don't know. I stayed and enjoyed the night."
After another user warned Azalea was she would likely be criticized for calling a woman "fat," the 28-year-old rapper said, "Why? She was. I didn't say ugly I said fat." Continuing her story, she said, "Then later I walked right past the *larger woman without noticing. Again NO security. Once I had walked past she started yelling at raven...who was a few ppl back me following behind. Not sure why she wasn't actually doing s--t tho since she's so hard. Just talk and water."
The "Switch" rapper then mocked Bregoli's status, as the controversial teenage rapper has yet to cross over into the mainstream. "I just saw an ass crack wiggling around on a sofa screaming loudly and thought to myself *no thankyou!* I don't know who this person is. Lol. Imagine!" she wrote. "Anyway kids, that's the scoop! It was pretty f--king lame if you ask me. The party was fun & I really felt the hook to icy girl deep in my soul after all that. Lmao. Night for real," she wrote. But Azalea still wasn't done, tweeting, "I just wanna know if sis is grounded now or - ?"
Video footage obtained by The Shade Room showed Azalea was not, in fact, talking to Bregoli at the time of her attack. "Couldn't actually walk up although I'm there clearly NO SECURITY on my end. Meanwhile. Peep her OWN people 'holding her back' I don't lie" Azalea wrote after retweeting a fan who'd shared the video. "Imagine thinking you were doing something throwing a drink," she continued, "only to have ya own ppl film the video that exposes you as a corn ball."
