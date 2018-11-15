2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

The 19th Annual Latin Grammys have finally arrived and everyone can't wait to find out who will win at Thursday night's show.

All of Latin America's biggest stars showed up in style at the MGM Grand Garden's Arena in Las Vegas, ahead of the exciting night. And while people were excited to see the colorful and vibrant fashions the performers wore, they were even more excited to see the many showstopping schedules awaiting them.

Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny are set to perform their collaboration, "Está Rico," with at least a dozen other performances on the A-list lineup.

There are over 48 different awards being handed out throughout the show, ranging from Best Long Form music video to Best Song. To see just a few of the many honors being handed out at the event, check out the list below!