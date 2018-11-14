BRAND NEW
Inside Dream Kardashian's Magical 2nd Birthday Party

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 6:02 PM

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Dream Kardashian turned 2 on November 10 and now she's having a party fit for a princess.

The daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated with her famous family, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, at one of their residences. It was a fairy-themed party filled with gorgeous decorations and lots and lots of desserts. Yum!

The KarJenner aunties documented the birthday party all across social media, showing off bits and pieces of what it looked like inside.

In one room, a frame made out of wood and structured in the shape of a teepee was adorned with leaves and butterfly decorations. There were also two women who were dressed in fairy godmother garb to make the whole event look even more thematic.

Photos

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Dream's fairy tale birthday was replete with colorful decorations, desserts and festive outfits. 

Take a look at the gallery below for some pictures inside!

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Birthday Girl!

Dream looked on as she wore a beautiful blue dress and flower crown. 

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Sweet Tooth

Dream's birthday party guests were greeted with quite the spread of sweets.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Twirling in Toile

Dream enjoyed a popsicle while sitting down for a brief moment and looking as elegant as a ballerina.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Baby's First Bentley

Some 2-year-olds get clothes for their birthday. Dream got a sparkling blue Bentley.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Magical Setting

The gorgeous centerpiece truly added to the fairy tale aesthetic.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Let them eat cake

Just one of many desserts, Dream got a light blue cake. E! News learned that the cake was from Hansen's.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Fairy Godmothers

These two real-life fairies made the atmosphere feel even more magical.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Instagram

Looking fly

Wings were at the ready for partygoers to wear.

The birthday party comes at a rather tense time between Dream's parents. On Tuesday, Rob allegedly filed court documents to fight the amount of money he pays in child support each month. He has also stepped back from filming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He apparently said in documents obtained by The Blast, "It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show."

Later on Tuesday, Blac Chyna fired back and trolled Rob with photos and videos of her three custom-made luxury cars, including a Bentley, a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce.

Happy birthday, Princess Dream!

