Disney's Live-Action Dumbo Trailer Soars to New Heights

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dumbo

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Have you ever seen an elephant fly?

Five months after Walt Disney Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's reimagining of Dumbo, the studio shared the full trailer during the 2018 CMA Awards on ABC.

Loosely inspired by the 1941 animated film of the same name, Dumbo stars Danny Devito as circus owner Max Medici. He enlists former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his two children, Joe Farrier (Finley Hobbins) and Milly Farrier (Nico Parker), to care for a newborn elephant whose floppy ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling traveling show.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

Of course, everything changes after they discover Dumbo's high-flying skills—and tycoon V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) swoops in to recruit the peculiar pachyderm for his newest venture, Dreamland. Dumbo gets the opportunity to soar alongside Colette Marchant (Eva Green), a talented aerial artist—until Holt discovers that Dreamland is actually a nightmare.

Animated characters Jim Crow and Timothy Q. Mouse do not appear to be in the remake. Before Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019, check out more photos from the film:

Dumbo

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Taking Flight

Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker play siblings Joe Farrier and Milly Farrier, respectively.

Dumbo

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

An Eye for Talent

Michael Keaton plays V.A. Vandevere, an ambitious and duplicitous entrepreneur, while Eva Green plays aerial artist Colette Marchant.

Dumbo

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Eye in the Sky

Danny DeVito plays circus ringleader Max Medici.

Article continues below

Dumbo

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The Main Attraction

Behind its shiny veneer, V.A. Vandevere's larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland, is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

No Business Like Show Business

Colin Farrell plays former circus star attraction Holt Farrier, who lost his arm in World War I.

Dumbo

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Clowning Around

Holt takes his job very seriously—which is ironic, considering he wears a clown suit to give Dumbo confidence.

Article continues below

Dumbo

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

A Motley Crew

Holt's circus family includes Catherine the Greater (Zenadia Alcade), Ivan the Wonderful (Miguel Muñoz), Rongo (DeObia Oparei), Miss Atlantis (Sharon Rooney) and Pramesh Singh (Roshan Seth).

 

Dumbo

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

A Flying Start

Dumbo's oversize ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus—until he takes flight, that is.

For nearly every cast member, working on Dumbo was a dream come true.

"Honestly, I was like a child in a sweet shop. I really was. I was so giddy. I had this sustained excitement during the whole thing because the sets we were working on were extraordinary, the story was so sweet, Tim was such a dream and the cast was so lovely," Farrell, 42, told Entertainment Weekly in June, adding, "It's also nice to do something that my children can see."

Although this is Parker's movie debut, she knew what to expect, according to mom Thandie Newton. "She's been on endless sets," Newton said on This Morning in May. "It's not that she takes it for granted, but it's not a world that she feels she's not entitled to be in." As this was Parker's first film, Newton was "like a lioness" on set, "checking that everything is looked after."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Trailers , Entertainment , Top Stories
Latest News

Prince Charles Is Still Ready for the Throne at Age 70

Remembering Stan Lee: In His Own Words

Dream Kardashian, Birthday Party

Inside Dream Kardashian's Magical 2nd Birthday Party

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals She Is Having a Baby Boy at the 2018 CMA Awards

Tiffany Haddish's Dream Dinner Party Guest List

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks and the 2018 CMA Awards Pay Tribute to Borderline Shooting Victims

Idris Elba, Isan Elba

Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Named Golden Globe Ambassador 2019

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.