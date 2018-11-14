Garth Brooks and the 2018 CMA Awards Pay Tribute to Borderline Shooting Victims

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Garth Brooks

ABC

Tonight's 2018 CMA Awards is dedicated to a few very special fans.

As this evening's live broadcast kicked off, Garth Brooks appeared on stage with an important message for viewers at home.

"I'm Garth brooks, and on behalf of our country music community, I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, Calif.," he explained. "Tonight, let's celebrate their lives."

He continued, "Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory. So please, join me now in a moment of silence."

Soon after, Garth took off his cowboy hat as the camera panned to the Bridgestone Arena audience.

Photos

CMA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Luke Bryan would then proceed with the show by opening the night with one of his biggest hits. "All right, CMAs. Let's do what we do," he shared. "And let's be proud of what makes us country tonight."

On November 7, a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill in Southern California. Many of the victims were students who were enjoying country college night at the popular venue.

Ultimately, tonight will be all about country music as Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return as co-hosts.

Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett are just some of the music superstars scheduled to perform. And yes, Chris Stapleton leads the way with five nominations.

The 2018 CMA Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Garth Brooks , 2018 CMA Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood , 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Florida Georgia Line Showcase Their Wives in New Music Video

Florida Georgia Line Tell on "Talk You Out Of It" Music Video

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Lauren Bushnell and New Boyfriend Chris Lane Couple Up at 2018 Country Music Awards

Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Migos Dabs With James Corden on "Carpool Karoke"

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Says She "Had to Sing With Someone With a Penis" to Get a No. 1 Hit

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.