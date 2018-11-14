Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Named Golden Globe Ambassador 2019

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idris Elba, Isan Elba

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Formula E

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new Golden Globe Ambassador.

On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Idris Elba's daughter Isan Elba will serve as Golden Globe Ambassador 2019.

"I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about," the 16-year-old shared in a press release. "Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the annual party that usually including the big reveal was cancelled after the recent tragedies in California.

"Due to the recent mass shooting and wildfires that are currently taking place in California, the HFPA has decided to cancel the annual Golden Globe Awards season kick-off party tomorrow evening, and instead will be making donations to organizations helping the victims and first responders," the HFPA said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photos

Golden Globes 2018 Party Pics

Just last year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson was named Golden Globe Ambassador. Corinne Foxx, Francesca Eastwood, Greer Grammer and Rumer Willis have also received the special honor.

As many may recall, the title was previously changed from Miss Golden Globe to Golden Globe Ambassador.

"As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA's philanthropic efforts year round," HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a previous statement. "The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador, and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything that HFPA stands for."

What won't change is Isan's role of assisting with ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The 2019 Golden Globes is expected to air January 6, 2019 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with nominations set to be announced December 6.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Her Baby Bump Literally Bloom at the 2018 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Viola Davis Is "Grateful" for "Widows" Oscar Buzz

Alicia Silverstone "Excited" for Dove Cameron in "Clueless"

Padma Lakshmi Supports USA Gymnastics Team at "Glamour" Awards

Chrissy Teigen Talks Receiving "Glamour" Influencer Award

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.