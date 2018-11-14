30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

It was an exciting week in the house of the Wade family, thanks to the arrival of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's daughter.

Now that the actress, who triples as a fashion designer for NY&Co. and hair-care entrepreneur (See: Flawless Hair), is adding mother to her long list of titles, we're anticipating a mom wardrobe that will inspire us all. First and foremost, when the Being Mary Jane star isn't on the red carpet, she has a relaxed and stylish wardrobe, which includes sneakers, wide-leg pants, denim jumpsuits and more relatable pieces you can wear on the weekends or to work. Now that she's transforming into a super mom, we're anticipating even more comfortable styles and wearable looks.

On the red carpet, she's a bold beauty that like to playful with fabrics, colors and silhouettes. Her looks always stand out.