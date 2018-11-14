CMA Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Country music stars are combining their personal taste and fashion trends in all the right ways.

In honor of the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards, stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Bradbury and Maren Morris are revealing epic looks on the red carpet. It's a big night in Nashville and singers that are looking to make an impression are being bold with their looks. Plunging necklines, bright colors, mermaid silhouettes, fringe details, metallics—this red carpet is home to statement-making fashion.

Kelsea is proof. Nominated for "Female Vocalist of the Year," the singer chose a dress that you could not ignore on the red carpet. The floor-length gown features hot pink fabric, a corset-like bodice, slim skirt with a train and pointed shoulders. It's a look that grabs your attention and keeps it with all of the details.