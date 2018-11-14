Lauren Bushnell and New Boyfriend Chris Lane Couple Up at 2018 Country Music Awards

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane had all the right reasons to look cute on the red carpet at the 2018 Country Music Awards in Nashville. The awards show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley for the 11th year in a row.

On Wednesday, E! News confirmed that the former Bachelor contestant and the country singer were a couple after they stopped by the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards and posed for photos together there, too. At the CMAs, Bushnell wore a see-through nude and orange dress that had a long slit that showed off her legs. Lane donned a silky looking navy suit with a maroon shirt and matching suede shoes (but no, they weren't "Blue Suede Shoes").

Lane's rep confirmed their budding romance to E! News and said that it's relatively new and the two of them are just enjoying spending time together.