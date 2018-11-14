See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 4:12 PM

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music stars made the red carpet their runway at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night.

At Wednesday night's annual show, all of Nashville's famous duos showed up in fabulous style to strut across the red carpet just before they sat back to enjoy the show hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. For the 11th year in a row, the powerhouse singers are all prepared for the 52nd annual show, which is hosted at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of the Music City.

Among the many popular duos in attendance were newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who made their grand entrance with their show-stopping and bright ensembles. The country music singers are nearing their first wedding anniversary which will take place on Dec. 2. 

And all eyes were on the new couple on the scene: The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell and country crooner Chris Lane. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together on Tuesday night at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards. 

Photos

2018 CMA Awards: See All of the Red Carpet Couples

To see all the dashing looks these couples sported on the CMAs red carpet, check out the gallery below!

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Carrie beamed in a floral accented gown, with her hubby next to her, just months after announcing their second pregnancy.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

At Wednesday night's show, Garth is set to reveal an emotional song dedicated to his wife of over ten years. 

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr

Jason stood proudly beside Brittany, who absolutely glowed in her yellow gown as she cradled her baby bump.

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

Kelsea was the belle of the ball in her pink gown, with Morgan perfectly complimenting Kelsea's ensemble in a black suit and tie.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Maren and her singer husband were all that glitters and gold on the red carpet for the 52nd annual event in Nashville.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor contestant and country singer made their romance red carpet official when they walked together in striking outfits.

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

After officially announcing their relationship in July, the singer/songwriters made their red carpet debut as a couple in matching black ensembles, with Carly wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Gabi Dugal, Scotty McCreery, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal

The American Idol seasn 10 winner and his wife walked the red carpet after their wedding this summer, which happened to be shared in his music video for "This Is It."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

