See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Country music stars made the red carpet their runway at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night.
At Wednesday night's annual show, all of Nashville's famous duos showed up in fabulous style to strut across the red carpet just before they sat back to enjoy the show hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. For the 11th year in a row, the powerhouse singers are all prepared for the 52nd annual show, which is hosted at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of the Music City.
Among the many popular duos in attendance were newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who made their grand entrance with their show-stopping and bright ensembles. The country music singers are nearing their first wedding anniversary which will take place on Dec. 2.
And all eyes were on the new couple on the scene: The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell and country crooner Chris Lane. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together on Tuesday night at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards.
To see all the dashing looks these couples sported on the CMAs red carpet, check out the gallery below!
John Shearer/WireImage
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Carrie beamed in a floral accented gown, with her hubby next to her, just months after announcing their second pregnancy.
John Shearer/WireImage
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
At Wednesday night's show, Garth is set to reveal an emotional song dedicated to his wife of over ten years.
John Shearer/WireImage
Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr
Jason stood proudly beside Brittany, who absolutely glowed in her yellow gown as she cradled her baby bump.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
Kelsea was the belle of the ball in her pink gown, with Morgan perfectly complimenting Kelsea's ensemble in a black suit and tie.
John Shearer/WireImage
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Maren and her singer husband were all that glitters and gold on the red carpet for the 52nd annual event in Nashville.
John Shearer/WireImage
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
The Bachelor contestant and country singer made their romance red carpet official when they walked together in striking outfits.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
After officially announcing their relationship in July, the singer/songwriters made their red carpet debut as a couple in matching black ensembles, with Carly wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal
The American Idol seasn 10 winner and his wife walked the red carpet after their wedding this summer, which happened to be shared in his music video for "This Is It."
