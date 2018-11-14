Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Jasmine Sanders Reveals Her Diet and Fitness Routine

Jasmine Sanders is officially a member of the Sports Illustrated family!

It was recently announced that the 27-year-old model, also known as "Golden Barbie," has joined the SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie class. Now, the Instagram sensation is opening up about the rookie honor, sharing her diet and fitness routine and revealing what her reaction was to the exciting news.

"Among the whirlwind of emotions, surprised was definitely the first one!" Sanders tells E! News exclusively. "I couldn't believe that it finally happened and all I could do was cry and call my parents!"

"For decades SI has showcased strong and confident women whose beauty radiates from the inside out," she shares with us. "It's such a blessing to work so hard and be part of their amazing family."