Meet the Woman G-Eazy Is Dating After Halsey

G-Eazy appears to have moved on just fine after his split from Halsey.

On Tuesday, he was spotted packing on the PDA with a 29-year-old blond Arizona woman named Christina Roseann Ray during a dinner date in Los Angeles. The two were photographed kissing inside his Mustang and also embracing outside.

"They pulled up in his classic Mustang and before they even got out, they hopped in the backseat together," an eyewitness told E! News. "They starting making out. She was in his lap and kissing his face over and over. It was steamy and lasted about 20 minutes before they finally got out."

"She seemed very excited about being with him," the eyewitness said. They both had big smiles on their faces. She was busy straightening her collar and her jacket after their make-out session. They both looked at each other and laughed. Then they stopped to hug on the street corner and she put her arms up inside of his jacket to stay warm. They had a two-hour dinner and left together at the end."