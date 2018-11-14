Travis Scott Is Living His ''Life Goal'' on Tour With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

It's Stormi Webster's (Astro)world and Travis Scott is just living in it.

Since kicking off his tour in Baltimore, Maryland, the rapper has brought his baby girl and girlfriend Kylie Jenner along for the ride, and she's clearly gotten used to living life on the road. "I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe," he shared while visiting the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston hospital on Tues., Nov. 13.

As a first time dad, taking a baby on the road with him is a whole new experience. But despite the learning curve, he is just happy he is able to fulfill his "life goal" of having her be "a part of what i'm living."

"It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that—my parents were never on a tour—so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope,'" he explained.