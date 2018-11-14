Travis Scott Is Living His ''Life Goal'' on Tour With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 1:33 PM
It's Stormi Webster's (Astro)world and Travis Scott is just living in it.
Since kicking off his tour in Baltimore, Maryland, the rapper has brought his baby girl and girlfriend Kylie Jenner along for the ride, and she's clearly gotten used to living life on the road. "I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe," he shared while visiting the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston hospital on Tues., Nov. 13.
As a first time dad, taking a baby on the road with him is a whole new experience. But despite the learning curve, he is just happy he is able to fulfill his "life goal" of having her be "a part of what i'm living."
"It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that—my parents were never on a tour—so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope,'" he explained.
And aside from learning how to parent on a tour bus, the Houston native has become more "selfless" as a human being. He shared, "You cut a lot of stuff out so that Stormi can have her best life, illest, illest time."
However, one thing he hasn't gotten used to is changing diapers. "I've done it a couple of times, since it's my daughter. I kind of let her mom do that. She's really on it with the changing diapers," Travis revealed.
With the holidays coming up, Travis plans on taking a quick break from performing in sold-out arenas to spend time with Stormi and Kylie for Stormi's first holiday season. And Stormi won't be the only one joining on the festivities for the first time, this year Travis is going to be twinning with Kylie and Stormi in their Christmas Eve pajamas. He said, "Last Christmas it wasn't my thing, but we did it for this other holiday and it was kind of cool, and we recently did it for Halloween. When you get a girlfriend you just start liking all types of stuff."
