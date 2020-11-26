Settle the Debate Once and for All: Which Thanksgiving Food Is Best?

It's the age-old debate that keeps on giving.
While Thanksgiving may look different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's one thing that's sure to bring some comfort: the food! Each year, on the fourth Thursday in November, it's so easy to get excited over all the incredible options of mouthwatering morsels available at the holiday celebration. Just think of the stuffing, the potatoes, the veggies, the pies and of course, the turkey.
But with so many delicious dishes whipped up each year, everyone has become very divided over which festive food is actually the best one. Trust us, the opinions on this dispute are passionate! Some people feel as though the main dish—that beautiful golden bird—is the rightful star of the show. While others believe it's actually the sides that steal the spotlight—and diving deep into which one reigns supreme always sparks quite a heated debate.
Then there are the folks who fully embrace the expression "save the best for last," citing dessert as the highlight of the evening.
Plus, even though it is more of a condiment than a food itself, there are plenty of people out there who feel that gravy deserves Thanksgiving's highest honor.
While we admire everyone's passion for this sensitive subject, we simply can't take the fighting anymore. So please, we beg you, help us finally settle this foodie debate!
We need to know, once and for all, which food—whether it's a side, a dessert, the main course, or just the gravy—is objectively superior to all the others. It may hurt our souls to have to pick just one, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
OK, now it's up to you to make that call. Sound off in the poll below on which Thanksgiving food is your all-time favorite! Oh, and happy early Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving Food Poll
