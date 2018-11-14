Veronica Mars Cast Reunites: See What They All Look Like Now

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 1:09 PM
The gang's all back together in Neptune.
Two months since Kristen Bell confirmed Veronica Mars is returning for an eight-episode revival on Hulu in 2019, the stars of the upcoming reboot have officially reunited. Such was confirmed by the show's creator Rob Thomas, who posted a group photo of the show's famous faces all together again for a table read.
"This is some indication of who is in episode 1," Thomas wrote. "It doesn't mean your fave doesn't come in later."
Of course, the snap features Bell, who famously portrayed the show's beloved titular snarky private eye. She's joined by Percy Daggs III, her BFF, Wallace Fennel, and Daran Norris, who recurred as Cliff McCormack, a Public Defender and Mars family friend. Veronica's famous flame Logan Echolls also made the cut for episode one, played by Jason Dohring. Patton Oswalt, Enrico Colantoni and David Starzyk rounded out the returnees in the shot.
As for the series' newcomers, it looks like Dawnn Lewis, Clifton Collins Jr. and Izabela Vidovic are officially part of the Mars crew. Check out the sweet snap below and read more about who's who in the cast below!
There is no Veronica Mars without Kristen Bell. Bell is back as the titular sassy sleuth and also executive producing the miniseries.
LoVe lives! The love story between Logan Echolls and Veronica Mars is, in a word, "epic." Fans would've revolted if Jason Dohring was not part of the revival cast.
When the revival was announced, David Starzyk's return as Richard Casablancas was announced early on. Something tells us Dick's daddy will play a big role in the mystery Veronica Mars returns.
There's a new sheriff in town. Well, a new chief of police. Neptune is now incorporated and Veronica Mars newcomer Dawnn Lewis of A Different World and iZombie fame is the new chief, Marcia Langdon.
Hey, who's Veronica's daddy? Enrico Colantoni is back as Keith Mars, Veronica's private eye father.
The Veronica Mars movie featured Francis Capra's Weevil as a law-abiding citizen...until he was called back to a life of crime after being shot.
These days you can't turn on your TV without seeing Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The Killing Eve veteran had a recurring role on season three of The Good Place opposite Bell and will once again share the screen with her in Veronica Mars. Howell-Baptiste will play Nicole, the owner of a Neptune nightclub frequented by spring break visitors.
Deputy Leo! Well, former Deputy Leo! Max Greenfield will return to Neptune as Leo D'Amato, a former love interest for Veronica. He appeared in the 2014 movie as a member of the San Diego police force. Greenfield currently stars in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood.
Fresh off a guest role on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patton Oswalt has joined Veronica Mars as a pizza delivery man...whose true passion is true crime.
Veronica Mars without Wallace Fennel? Never. Percy Daggs III is back as Veronica's BFF, of course.
Real life besties Ryan Hansen and Bell will reunite on screen once again when Hansen reprises the role of Dick Casablancas on a recurring basis in the new Veronica Mars. Hansen has his own YouTube series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. In it, he plays a fictional version of himself...solving crimes.
Wonder star Izabela Vidovic is set to play a teen girl whose quest for justice reminds Veronica Mars of the girl she used to be, according to Deadline.
According to Deadline, Clifton Collins Jr. will play a hitman working with a Mexican cartel. He's sent to Neptune to get revenge for a murder.
