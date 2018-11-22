Happy Turkey Day! Vote for the Thanksgiving Movie You Love to Watch Each Year

Happy Thanksgiving!

The day is finally here, which means it's time to put on your comfiest pants, start making your turkey, stuffing, apple and pumpkin pies and so many more tasty treats as we celebrate the fun holiday with family and friends.

After you've watched the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and prepped your feast for the evening, there's only one thing left to do...watch a holiday movie or two!

OK, we know that Thanksgiving movies don't get as much love as Christmas films, which are in large supply, but that doesn't mean they don't exists and they shouldn't be watched on this wonderful holiday.

Nothing gets us in the holiday mood more than a good Thanksgiving movie...as we try not to eat any of the delicious foods that are waiting to be served to the masses this Thursday.

It might be Turkey Day, but it's also a day meant to be spent with your loved ones, and watching a festive movie is the ideal way to kick things off.