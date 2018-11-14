Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the show that made her famous.

E! News confirmed on Wednesday that the upcoming ninth season will very likely be the last for the 58-year-old, who has appeared on the Bravo reality show as a cast member since its 2010 debut.

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Bravo and Vanderpump have not commented.

"Lisa has only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of filming this season, and has been absent the remainder of the time," a source told E! News. "She has been refusing to film and...her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It's too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn't return at this point."

"The rest of the cast is over her," another source said.