Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

"The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one."

Who could forget the shade ex-girlfriend Sydney Stempfley tossed Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's way when he was named as ABC's choice to dole out the roses on the 22nd season of The Bachelor. And for one moment last March, that was presumably deliciously satisfying for her, it kind of seemed like she was right. His feet cooling off mere months after he told perky publicist Becca Kufrin he wanted to "choose you every day from here on out," he ended their brief engagement in an agonizingly long breakup captured by cameras and aired in it's secondhand shame-inducing entirety.

As his now-prescient seeming ex had predicted, choosing just one final suitor at the end of the eight-week process was, indeed, quite difficult for the race car driver and after agonizing over his choice since the end of filming, he felt quite sure that he'd made a mistake in letting reserved saleswoman Lauren Burnham go.