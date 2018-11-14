See Jennifer Aniston as a Pageant Mom in Hilarious Dumplin' Trailer

Netflix
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 9:44 AM
Netflix
Jennifer Aniston brings the laughs as a Southern beauty pageant queen-turned-judge and mom of an unconventional contestant in the new Netflix musical comedy film Dumplin'.
In the film, Australian actress Danielle Macdonald plays her overweight teenage daughter Willowdean "Dumplin' Dickson, who decides to enter her mom's contest, the Miss Teen Blue Bonnet Pageant, as a form of protest, which escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps.
"Pageants are harder than you think," Aniston's character tells her daughter.
"I'm Rosie Dixon's daughter," she replies. "It runs in my blood."
Goosebumps' Odeya Rush plays her best friend Ellen, who also decides to compete. The movie also stars Disney Channel stars Dove Cameron and Luke Benward and Lost alum Harrold Perrineau.
Dumplin' features new music from Dolly Parton. The film is based on the 2015 young adult novel of the same name by Julie Murphy.
Netflix
Dumplin' will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on December 7.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?