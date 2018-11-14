Prince Charles Looks Just Like Prince Harry in Vintage Photos

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 8:53 AM

Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/Getty Image

Like father, like son.

New throwback photos of Prince Charles were released on Thursday by his royal residence, Clarence House, in honor of his 70th birthday. In the pics, he bears a striking resemblance to his youngest son, Prince Harry.

In one pic, taken in 1976, Charles showcases a scruffy look that has become the Duke of Sussex's signature style in recent years, and his hair also appears to have a reddish tint, although it's nowhere near as bright as his son's.

Harry's older brother, Prince William, has always more closely resembled their late mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana, Prince William

David Levenson/Rex Features; Tim Rooke/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press;

Last month, a throwback photo of Charles' father Prince Philip was released and shows the latter also sporting facial hair and bearing a resemblance to Harry.

