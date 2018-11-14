Viola Davis' Diet Fail Is Relatable AF

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 8:43 AM

Ever try a new diet fad and completely failed? Viola Davis can relate. 

The actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and told the story of how she fell off the wagon after trying a new nutrition plan.

While filming her new movie Widow, one of the movie's makeup artists invited the cast and crew to take part in a cleanse.  The program required the participants to meditate every day and to eat only foods they didn't have to suck or chew.

"We had to sip all of our food because sucking and chewing was an act of aggression, and it was all about completing everything, living in forgiveness," Davis explained. "I was like, ‘Isn't this awesome? I want that. I want to release my anger.'" 

However, the How to Get Away With Murder star's hubby, Julius Tennon, didn't seem as optimistic.

"My husband was like, ‘Why the hell would you want to do something like that, V?'" she said, recalling her spouse's words. "'I aint never seen you miss a meal. I don't know how the hell you going to do something like that.'"

Still, Davis thought the experience would be a "game-changer" and committed to the cleanse. However, she didn't stick to the whole regimen.

 "We had to do it for 28 days," she said. "I lasted for two days."

The actress blamed her niece for the failed attempt, noting that the relative made her so mad she ended up heading to McDonald's for a hamburger and guzzling down a vodka soda.

When the makeup artists checked in on Davis' progress, the TV star said she "didn't have time for this." 

"I need my anger," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I've got a chip on my shoulder. I've always had a chip on my shoulder, and it works for me. Because if I don't let this stuff out, I'm going to blow up."

Watch the video to hear her tell the whole story.

