Vanessa Marcil Doubles Down on Claims Against Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

Vanessa Marcil doubled down on her claims that ex-husband Brian Austin Green has allegedly largely cut their son Kassius out of his life and wants the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum to speak out publicly about them.

Marcil had made her allegations on Instagram earlier this week. She said that the actor, along with wife Megan Fox, cut the now-16-year-old boy out of their lives and their sons' lives five years ago. She added that Kassius has never met their third son, Journey River, 2, has only seen Green in passing in public places and is not allowed to know where the actor's family lives. E! News has reached out to the couple for comment.

"Let's hear [Green's] side regarding why Kass hasn't been welcome in their home for 5 years and let's also hear about what he offered his son on one of his handful of times he's seen him?" Marcil wrote in an Instagram comment.