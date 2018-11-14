Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Makes Her the Happiest She's Ever Been

Camila Cabello, Marie Claire

Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello for Marie Claire

It's been about a year since Camila Cabello started dating Matthew Hussey—and the 21-year-old singer will "never be the same."

The former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her 31-year-old beau in the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire

"He's so similar to me," she told the magazine. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."  

According to the publication, Cabello met Hussey on the set of Today. While the exact date wasn't specified, the singer performed as part of the morning show's concert series in September 2017. Hussey regularly appeared on the program to give relationship advice. Still, fans didn't pick up on their romance until February 2018, when they were spotted packing on the PDA Mexico.

However, it looks like the dating coach has received the stamp of approval from her family, which is important considering the artist is "super attached" to her relatives.

Photos

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey's PDA-Filled Beach Trip

Camila Cabello, Marie Claire

Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello for Marie Claire

Even though they've been together for a while now, Cabello still gets nervous when her main man attends one of her concerts.

"Any time he's there, I get super nervous," she said. "I stutter or my hands are shaky."

She even gets shy just talking about her main man publicly. 

"It's annoying, because we've been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,'" she said. 

However, Cabello's shy side shouldn't come as a surprise to her fans. While music lovers are used to seeing her as a confident performer, the "Havana" star admitted she's an introvert and that she had severe stage fright as a child. 

"Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one—the kind of introverted, shy one—and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy," she told the magazine.

To read her full interview, check out the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire—on newsstands Nov. 20.

