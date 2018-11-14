Bollywood A-Listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Get Married in Lavish Ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially married!

The Bollywood stars and their closest family and friends gathered in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy to host a three-day wedding spectacular, all beginning on Wednesday.

Film director and producer Karan Johar congratulated the pair on tying the knot, tweeting, "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!"

Actress Nimrat Kaur also showered the couple with social media love, tweeting, "Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together..."