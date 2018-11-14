John Legend Gets Animated in This Crow: The Legend Sneak Peek

No one crows quite like John Legend.

The award-winning artist lends his voice to the inspiring animated short film Crow: The Legend—and E! News has a sneak peek at Legend's feathered character performing in the forest. "Frogs gonna leap / Gators gonna bite / A gray wolf pack is gonna rule the night," the bird sings. "A mountain lion's never been afraid of heights / But it's better when you can fly."

As the project's executive producer, Legend also teamed up with Baobab Studios for an experimental virtual reality short. Directed, produced and written by Eric Darnell, Crow: The Legend is based on by the inspirational Native American story about the bird's cultural genesis.

Narrated by Kiowa-Caddo Tribal Elder Randy Edmonds, Crow: The Legend boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Sarah Eagle Heart (whose character is named after Luna Stephens, Legend's daughter), Liza Koshy, Diego Luna, Tye Sheridan, Oprah Winfrey and Constance Wu.