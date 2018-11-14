The Story Behind Mandy Moore's This Is Us Song by Taylor Goldsmith

That song Mandy Moore sang in "Sometimes," the Tuesday, Nov. 13 episode of This Is Us? It's called "Invisible Ink" and it's an original song written by somebody very close to Moore: her fiancé and soon-to-be husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and This Is Us composer Siddhartha Khosla.

"It's so synonymous with the show, it just immediately elicits a reaction," Moore said in the behind-the-scenes video below.

Moore's Rebecca sang "Invisible Ink" as she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) made their way to the West Coast for a road trip. In the past story of This Is Us, Rebecca made her way to California in hopes to jumpstart her music career. The future TV spouses had only known each other for a few days.