Surprise! Fantastic Beasts Star Katherine Waterston Is Pregnant

Karwai Tang/WireImage
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 4:30 AM
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Don't be fooled, Muggles: This is no magic trick!
Actress Katherine Waterston surprised fans—and a few co-stars, apparently—when she revealed her pregnancy at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Wearing a Calvin Klein gown, the 38-year-old actress placed her hand on her baby bump and smiled for the cameras. Co-stars Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol were later seen rubbing her belly.
Waterston posed with the entire cast at Cineworld Leicester Square, including Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, William Nadylam, Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner. Waterston, who is quite private, has not commented on her pregnancy publicly.
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Waterston has not yet revealed the identify of her child's father.
The actress reprises her role as Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts sequel (in theaters Nov. 21), after first starring in 2016's hit Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Waterston previously starred in Alien: Covenant, Logan Lucky, Michael Clayton and Steve Jobs.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?