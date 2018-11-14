It's Weird to Be the Future King: Inside Prince Charles' Unavoidably Complex Relationship With Prince William

"One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died," Harry recalled in the 2017 BBC documentary Diana: 7 Days, which chronicled the immediate aftermath of his mum's death. "How you deal with that I don't know. But, you know, he was there for us."

William, in hindsight, said he was grateful to have had "the privacy to mourn, to collect our thoughts, and to just have that space away from everybody."

Their father, who took them to stay at his Gloucester estate, Highgrove, "was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after," Harry added. "But, you know, he was going through the same grieving process as well."

Maybe not exactly the same, as Charles' relationship with Diana had frayed in almost every aspect except as amiable co-parents to William and Harry, but certainly the prince was in a state of mourning and regret all his own.