Blac Chyna Has Some Choice Words for Rob Kardashian Amid Child Support Fight

In another part of her story and in a separate post, Chyna showed off her expensive luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce, Bentley and Ferrari. "Oh hey there," she said in the video with a chuckle.

Kardashian's attorneys allegedly said in The Blast's documents that Chyna should be paying Kardashian $2,864 per month, not vice versa. She purportedly makes $60,000 per month. However, he apparently was only paid for Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes that he appeared in.

Cyna's attorney Lisa Bloom gave a statement to E! News about the current state of affairs. "We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support. Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn't want to support his own baby?" she said.

Bloom added, "In the meantime, Blac Chyna continues to work hard as a single mother supporting her children, as she has always done, whether Rob chooses to help or not."