Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Aren't Ready for Baby No. 3... Yet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legendare living in the moment.

The proud parents-of-two enjoyed a date night at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, where Chrissy accepted the "Influencer Award." As one of the most-followed celebs on social media, the supermodel is no stranger to documenting life at home with 2-year-old daughter Luna and their newest addition, son Miles.

So what's it like parenting the little guy? "He is so happy, he can be sick... He'll throw up on himself and just smile. He's just the happiest bug," Teigen gushed to E! News about her "teddy bear" son.

And when asked if a third little one is in the works for Chrissy and John, she had this to say: "I don't know if I can have anymore. I got my girl, I got my boy. They're perfect. I love them. And we'll see!"

It's probably best this Hollywood couple is taking some time to slow down and embrace the moment, especially after a busy few days of hopping from coast to coast for award shows. After both attending E's People's Choice Awards over the weekend, Chrissy and John jetted off to the Big Apple for the next big event.