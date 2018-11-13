Go Inside Alex Rodriguez's 6.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Anthony Barcelo
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 3:12 PM
Anthony Barcelo
Alex Rodriguez has found himself in the real estate game.
E! News can confirm the former New York Yankees baseball player has put his Hollywood Hills mansion on the market for a whopping $6.5 million.
Described as a "mid-century architectural masterpiece," the property was originally built in 1954 but masterfully updated and renovated.
The expansive floor plan opens to a beautiful backyard that includes a pool and plenty of room for entertaining and lounging.
As for the location, it's conveniently located by Sunset Boulevard meaning you're super close to all the Hollywood hotspots. We could describe it even more but maybe photos will be the ultimate sell. Take a look in our gallery below.
Anthony Barcelo
If you thought getting ready took a long time, wait until you get pampered in this bathroom. We may never want to leave.
Anthony Barcelo
Warning: Being steps away from that backyard will have us quite distracted in the office.
Anthony Barcelo
When guests come over for a visit, they may not want to leave right on time.
Anthony Barcelo
Just when we thought getting out of bed was hard enough. Imagine waking up in this glorious room?!
Anthony Barcelo
Perhaps you're watching Jennifer Lopez on World of Dance. Maybe you're watching Alex Rodriguez analyze the New York Yankees baseball game. Whatever the case may be, we found the room for you.
Anthony Barcelo
Whether it's a group business meeting or family dinner, we love this table and the wall decor that is nearby.
Anthony Barcelo
Living in Southern California is nice, but living in Southern California with this backyard is epic.
Anthony Barcelo
Between the hardwood floors, sparkling cabinets and light furnishings, we think we found our dream kitchen.
This, friends, is what we call living the good life. Nice place, A-Rod.
