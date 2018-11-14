Is a Law & Order: SVU Marriage on the Horizon?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 7:10 AM
Here comes the SVU bride?
In the above exclusive sneak peek of Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish's Detective Amanda Rollins is back on the town with her on and off boyfriend Dr. Al Pollack (guest star George Newbern of Scandal fame) and experiencing the joys of truffles.
"We weren't big on truffle risotto in Georgia," Rollins says.
"More like shrimp and grits," he says.
"Oh, you've been listening," a surprised Rollins says.
Has Dr. Pollack turned over a new leaf? Along with every dessert on the menu, he presents Rollins with something…something in a box…
NBC
"I have something to ask you, a commitment I have never made before," he says to her. And just like you, Rollins is shocked when that square box is put on the table. Is one of our favorite detectives about the settle down?
The episode, "Mea Culpa," was directed by series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay. Also in the installment, ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) takes his own case to trial when a woman from his past resurfaces and accuses him of sexual assault. Guest stars aside from Newbern include Eddie Hargitay and Alexandra Breckenridge.
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
