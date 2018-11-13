Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Donate $500,000 to Malibu Fire Relief Efforts

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 12:56 PM
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are donating $500,000 to the Woolsey fire relief efforts after losing their Malibu home.
In a statement released to E! News from Miley's rep, Miley and Liam revealed, "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's charity, Happy Hippie in hopes to restore Malibu's magic."
According to the famous couple, the funds will be "used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience."
While Miley and Liam unfortunately lost their $2.5 million four-bedroom home over the weekend, their rep said they are "very grateful to be safe along with their animals!"
At the time of the disaster, the singer was out of the country, but the Australian was able to survey the damage firsthand. On Tuesday morning, he shared heartbreaking photos of "what's left" of the Malibu residence.
"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," he shared on social media. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."
Despite struggling with the loss of their home, Miley and Liam continue to advocate on the behalf of those in need. "Those looking to get involved your time, support and donations are greatly appreciated," they shared.
And, thankfully, the much-needed donations and well-wishes are pouring in as the rapid-moving fire travels through Southern California.
Amid the disaster, Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart teamed together on Tuesday to donate $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
People wishing to do the same can visit the LAFD Foundation website or donate to these companies mentioned by Miley: Airbnb, the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, the California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Fire Relief Fund, the Red Cross and the United Way's Disaster Relief Fund.
