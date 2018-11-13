See Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Reprise Their Oh, Hello Show Roles

"This city has changed," he adds. "I mean, I saw someone the other day eating avocado toast and I said, 'Hey! What happened to a bunch of kids on the corner singing doo-wop and sniffing glue?'"

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Danielle Herrington makes a cameo near the end, driving by in a grey version of the car. "Oh, hello," George and Gil in unison.

"Now that is a cardiac," Gil adds, just before he ironically has some burgeoning chest pain.

"You mean a Cadillac?" George asks.

"No, a cardiac," Gil tells him. "I think I'm having a heart attack!"

