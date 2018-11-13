Watch Mark Wahlberg Give a Viral Adoption Family One Sweet Surprise

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 12:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mark Wahlberg, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

All together now: awwwww!

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to give deserving families the sweetest surprises. Such was the case on Tuesday when the daytime talk show host invited Mark Wahlbergon to talk his upcoming film, Instant Family, about a couple who adopt three young kids. 

But, he wasn't there just to dish on the movie or his own life as a dad. He also had an unexpected gift for a real-life couple who went viral after they shared a video of their daughter Ivey learning they were adopting her. 

As the Georgia pair Paige and Daniel Zezulka explained on the show, they started out as foster parents before adopting Ivey and her two siblings. 

Photos

Stars Who Adopted Children

"We love them," they gushed on the show. Meanwhile, they had no idea what kind of a surprise still awaited them. 

Soon, Wahlberg presented the pair and their daughter with a $25,000 check (!) and then invited them to playfully star in a commercial for the actor's car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. 

To cap off the special segment, the family had one more surprise in store for them: the brand new 2018 Chevrolet Trax they were sitting in. 

"I happened to see the car that you're driving at home, so we figured you need a brand new car, so this is your brand new car," DeGeneres announced. 

Needless to say, Santa came early this year!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Mark Wahlberg , Adoption , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nina Parker, Daily Pop

Nightly Pop's Nina Parker Refuses to "Be Too Filtered" and We're Here For It

Chris Soules, Court

The Bachelor's Chris Soules Pleads Guilty in Fatal Car Crash Case

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Donate $500,000 to Malibu Fire Relief Efforts

Monica Lewinsky

Here's What Monica Lewinsky Would Say Directly to Hillary Clinton Today

Ezra Miller, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Premiere

Ezra Miller Writes a Deadly Spell on His Hands at the Fantastic Beasts Premiere

Vanessa Norris, Temptation Island

This Is Not a Drill: Temptation Island Is Coming Back to TV

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus' House Burned Down By Wildfires

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.