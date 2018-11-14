Ashley Tisdale Breaks Free From the "Voices in My Head" in New Music Video

Ashley Tisdale isn't letting the voices in her head break her.

E! News is exclusively premiering the High School Musical star's stunning new music video for her new hit track, "Voices in My Head," her first song in nine years. Tisdale dropped the new track last week, the first song off her upcoming studio album, Symptoms. Now, in the music video directed by Brian Petchers, Tisdale tries to filter out the feelings and the voices that are attempting to hold her back.

"All the voices in my head/Always try to break me/F--k me up and change me," Tisdale sings on the track. "But talk is cheap/This is the last time I listen to the voices in my head."