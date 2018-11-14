EXCLUSIVE!

Ashley Tisdale Breaks Free From the "Voices in My Head" in New Music Video

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 9:00 AM

Ashley Tisdale isn't letting the voices in her head break her.

E! News is exclusively premiering the High School Musical star's stunning new music video for her new hit track, "Voices in My Head," her first song in nine years. Tisdale dropped the new track last week, the first song off her upcoming studio album, Symptoms. Now, in the music video directed by Brian Petchers, Tisdale tries to filter out the feelings and the voices that are attempting to hold her back.

"All the voices in my head/Always try to break me/F--k me up and change me," Tisdale sings on the track. "But talk is cheap/This is the last time I listen to the voices in my head."

Ashley Tisdale Releases Her First Song in 9 Years With "Voices in My Head"

"They say that I'll never be ready for love," Tisdale later sings as she rolls her eyes. "They say that I never will feel like enough/Yeah they lie to me, and they lie to you."

Tisdale, whose last album, Guilty Pleasure, was released in 2009, recently opened up about the inspiration behind her new music.

"But kind of the inspiration behind [the album] was, I deal with anxiety, and I've dealt with it probably my whole life," she said at the August Create & Cultivate conference in Chicago, via Teen Vogue. "But [I] became super aware of it over the last two years." 

"If someone at home can turn it on and not feel so alone, that's all I can do," Tisdale went on to share. "So I'm pretty excited about it."

Check out Tisdale's "Voices in my Head" music video above!

